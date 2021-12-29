After another year of anything can happen, we've earned the right to sit back, relax and toast ourselves for weathering 2021. We've also earned the right to pamper ourselves. So before you raise that glass, channel your inner mixologist and fill it with something special. Try an espresso martini, or new versions of Old Fashioneds. Embrace the cold and sip on something warm, or transport yourself somewhere tropical and whip up a batch of fruity punch for you and close friends (with summer glassware, of course). Add a few festive bites, a roaring fire and your favorite people and you have all the ingredients for a memorable New Year's Eve. Go ahead and celebrate — remember, you've earned it.

Tropical Storm

Serves 20.

"It's no secret that hurricane season is a busy time in the South," writes author Carrie Morey in "Hot Little Suppers" (Harper Horizon, 2021). "Thankfully, we rarely experience a devastating Category 5 storm like Hugo. Usually, it's a few small hurricanes that turn into tropical storms before they hit." Hence the name of this batch cocktail recipe from Morey's husband, John.

• 1 (1-liter) bottle dark rum

• 1 (1-liter) bottle light rum

• 1 1/2 c. fresh lime juice

• 1 c. freshly squeezed orange juice

• 1 c. mango juice

• 1 c. pineapple juice

• 1/2 c. passion fruit juice

• 1/4 c. grenadine

• 1/2 c. simple syrup (see below)

• Soda water

• Orange slices for garnish

Directions

In a large pitcher, combine the dark rum, light rum, lime juice, orange juice, mango juice, pineapple juice, passion fruit juice, grenadine and simple syrup.

Fill a glass with ice. Pour the cocktail so the glass is 3/4 full. Top with soda water.

Stir and garnish with an orange slice.

To make simple syrup: In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine 1 cup of sugar and 1 cup water. Bring the mixture to a low boil and stir until the sugar dissolves. Turn off the heat, and let it cool completely. Store leftover syrup in a glass jar in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks.

Berry Apple Fizz

Serves 1.

Note: This attractive mocktail combines a cinnamon-spiced red berry syrup with apple juice or cider and is served over crushed ice. A nice option to serve those who prefer a low-octane celebration. From "Winter Drinks" (Ryland Peters & Paul, 2020).

For red berry and cinnamon syrup:

• 12 oz. mixed frozen berries

• 3⁄ 4 c. sugar

• 2 cinnamon sticks

For the cocktail:

• Crushed ice

• 1⁄ 2 oz. red berry and cinnamon syrup

• 2 1⁄ 2 oz. unsweetened cloudy apple juice or cider

• Chilled soda water, for topping

• Fresh raspberries, for garnish

• Green apple, sliced, for garnish

Directions

To prepare the syrup: Combine the frozen berries and sugar and a heavy-bottomed saucepan and add a splash of water and drop in the cinnamon sticks. Set over medium heat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook until the berries have softened and the juice is syrupy. Force through a small strainer into a glass jar with a lid. Discard pulp and cinnamon sticks. Store syrup in the refrigerator for up to a week.

To prepare the drink: Fill a rocks glass half full with crushed ice. Add a red berry and cinnamon syrup and the apple juice. Top with a splash of chilled soda. Garnish with raspberries and an apple slice and serve immediately.

Snow Day

Serves 1.

Note: Fragrant elderflower liqueur gives Champagne an extra boost of sophistication in this simple yet elegant drink. From "Very Merry Cocktails," by Jessica Strand (Chronicle, 2020).

• 1 tbsp. sugar

• 3 fresh or frozen blueberries, for garnish

• 1⁄ 2 c. (4 oz.) Champagne

• 2 tbsp. (2 oz.) elderflower liqueur, such as St-Germain

Directions

Spread the sugar on a small plate, wet the blueberries with water and then roll them in the sugar. Thread blueberries onto a skewer and freeze until ready to use.

Pour the Champagne and elderflower liqueur into a Champagne flute or coupe glass. Garnish with blueberry skewer and serve.

Espresso Martini

Serves 1.

Note: If you don't want to fuss with simple syrup, substitute vanilla liqueur. For a different twist, replace the vodka with tequila for a Mexican martini. Adapted from a recipe by Galliano Liqueurs.

• 2 tbsp. (1 oz.) espresso or coffee liqueur, such as Galliano or Kahlúa

• 2 tbsp. (1 oz.) vodka

• 2 tbsp. (1 oz.) espresso

• 2 tsp. (0.3 oz.) simple syrup (see below)

• Espresso beans, for garnish

Directions

Combine espresso liqueur, vodka, espresso and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker and shake. Fine strain into a pre-chilled martini glass and top with three espresso beans.

To make simple syrup: In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine equal amounts of sugar and water. Bring the mixture to a low boil and stir until the sugar dissolves. Turn off the heat, and let it cool completely. Store leftover syrup in a glass jar in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks.

The Blitzen

Serves 1.

Note: Perfect for a post-sledding soiree or after battling below-zero windchills, this decadent drink will warm you up on the coldest of nights. From "Very Merry Cocktails," by Jessica Strand (Chronicle, 2020).

• 2 tbsp. (1 oz.) Irish crème liqueur

• 2 tbsp. (1 oz.) dark rum

• 1 tbsp. (1/2 oz.) crème de cacao

• 1 c. (8 oz.) hot chocolate

• Whipped cream, for topping

• Cocoa powder, for garnish

Directions

Pour the Irish crème liqueur, dark rum and crème de cacao into an Irish coffee glass. Add hot chocolate, leaving 1 inch of space at the top. Top with whipped cream and a dash of cocoa powder.

A new twist on an Old Fashioned.

Right Place, Right Thyme

Serves 1.

Note: This recipe is a holiday play on the timeless Old Fashioned from Euphoria Fish House at Margaritaville Resort in Orlando.

• 4 tbsp. (2 oz.) rye whiskey

• 1 1/2 tsp. (1/4 oz.) maple syrup

• 2 dashes angostura bitters

• Lemon peel

• Thyme sprig

Directions

Combine whiskey, maple syrup and bitters into an iced shaker tin and stir for 7 seconds. Pour into a rocks glass over a large ice cube and express lemon peel over the beverage. Garnish with thyme sprig and lemon peel.

Morning Glory Fizz

Serves 1.

Note: This drink originated in the late 1800s and was likely designed as a hangover cure, with its silky smooth texture soothing any headaches that may pop up. It could be a handy recipe to have on hand ... just in case. From "Winter Drinks" (Ryland Peters & Paul, 2020).

• 4 tbsp. (2 oz.) whiskey

• 2 1⁄ 2 tsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice

• 2 1⁄ 2 tsp. freshly squeezed lime juice

• 1 1⁄ 2 tbsp. simple syrup (see below)

• Dash of absinthe

• 1 egg white

• Soda water

Directions

Combine the whiskey, lemon juice, lime juice, simple syrup, absinthe and egg white in a cocktail shaker with a scoop of ice cubes and shake very hard for at least 30 seconds.

Strain into a fluted glass (or a small highball glass) without ice and top with soda water, creating a foamy head on the surface of the drink. Serve immediately.

To make simple syrup: In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine equal amounts of sugar and water. Bring the mixture to a low boil and stir until the sugar dissolves. Turn off the heat, and let it cool completely. Store leftover syrup in a glass jar in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks.