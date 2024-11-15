Authorities on Friday identified the 65-year-old man fatally shot by police during a mental health call Wednesday and released the names of the two officers who fired at him.
65-year-old Fargo man shot by police is ID’d
Sgt. Lucas Mock and officer Princeton Harris fired their weapons when the man exited his house, allegedly holding a handgun, police say.
The victim, Peter Greco, was pronounced dead at the scene. On Wednesday, Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski said officers had responded to a residence in the 6100 block of 61st Avenue S. just after 10 a.m. Zibolski said the department received numerous calls that morning from Greco, who was asking for medical assistance and said he was having suicidal ideations.
Responding officers talked with Greco, who was armed inside a residence, for about a half-hour. Zibolski said Greco exited the house with a handgun and two officers – Sgt. Lucas Mock and Officer Princeten Harris – discharged their firearms.
Per department policy, the officers have been placed on administrative leave. The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.
According to Zibolski, Mock has been an officer with the Fargo Police Department for eight years; he started as a patrol officer in 2016, was promoted to sergeant in 2021 and now serves as supervisor in the neighborhood services division. Harris has been with the department for 10 months; he is a recent graduate of the police academy and is completing his field training.
Before Wednesday, Fargo police had had a number of contacts with Greco, including six this year, that had been resolved without incident, Zibolski said.
“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of this individual. We understand that losing someone in this way is profoundly tragic and our hearts are with them during this difficult time,” Zibolski said Wednesday. “We also ask that you keep our officers and their families in your prayers, as well. They are equally traumatized by incidents like this.”
The lawsuit by two Duluth businesses, including Moline Machinery, was originally filed against the city in 2021.