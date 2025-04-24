Greater Minnesota

6 years for unlicensed Minnesota driver who killed pedestrian in hit-and-run

The Willmar man told law enforcement he fled the scene because he was drunk, the criminal complaint said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 24, 2025 at 3:27PM
Kandiyohi County District Court

A 34-year-old man has received a term topping six years for a hit-and-run crash on a street in Willmar, Minn., that killed a pedstrian.

Paulo Natividad Portillo, of Willmar, was sentenced Tuesday in Kandiyohi County District Court after pleading guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the collision on Dec. 26, 2023, that killed Jason Daniel Jarvis, 52, of Cokato, Minn.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Portillo is expect to serve roughly 3⅓ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

The criminal complaint noted that Portillo’s license was suspended at the time of the incident.

According to the complaint and police, Portillo turned himself in at the Willmar Police Department a day after the crash at the well-traveled intersection of S. 1st Street and Willmar Avenue.

Officers determined Jarvis was crossing near the intersection’s southeast corner when he was hit by a car heading north on 1st Avenue. He died at a nearby hospital.

Portillo said he didn’t see Jarvis before it was too late. He told law enforcement he knew he hit someone but didn’t stop because he was drunk after drinking at a friend’s home.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

