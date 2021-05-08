Maybe it's a loud crash overhead. Maybe it's shattering glass. For a homeowner, these sounds might mean that you are about to get acquainted with the insurance claims process.

Here are six tips to help make the process of filing a home insurance claim easier.

1. Report the damage immediately. Reporting a claim right away can put money in your pocket faster. Your insurer will assign a claim number and send an adjuster to assess the damage. Shortly after, the insurance company will issue an initial payment — minus your deductible — to cover the estimated cost of repairs.

Although sometimes you may need to wait to report a claim — for example, if you were traveling when the damage occurred — doing so can bring additional scrutiny from the insurer.

2. Document the damage. Taking photos and creating an inventory of damaged items gives you and your insurer a record of everything that needs to be repaired or replaced.

3. Make temporary repairs. If you have a hole in your roof, you don't have to live with it until the adjuster arrives. Once you have documented the damage for your insurer, you can make temporary repairs if it's safe to do so.

As long as you keep receipts and can document why the repairs were needed, you can submit the expenses to your insurer as part of the claim.

4. Communicate with your adjuster. Your insurance company will appoint an adjuster to handle the claim, and that person will be your primary point of contact throughout the process. You will need to be your own biggest advocate. Remember, the adjuster represents the insurance company's interests, not yours. You also can hire a public insurance adjuster to manage the claim on your behalf with the insurer. In exchange for their expertise, you will typically pay a public adjuster a percentage of the final claim amount.

5. Save your receipts. You could spend a lot of money on temporary repairs before receiving a payment from your insurance company. If you receive a check from the insurer upfront, you will still need to save all receipts — estimates won't cut it.

6. Consider your contractor. If your home is damaged, you don't have to use the insurance company's recommended contractor to do the repairs. The United Policyholders advocacy group says insurers tend to bring in companies they frequently partner with, but during the claims process, you could still find a licensed, bonded and insured contractor on your own if you have concerns about the cost estimate, for example.

