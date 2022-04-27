Spring garden party

If we raise a glass to spring, will it come? Give it a try at the Rand Tower Hotel's spring garden party April 28, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the downtown Minneapolis hotel's fifth-floor Garden Room (527 Marquette Av. S.).

Moët Hennessy sommelier Heather Howard-Ruiz will guide participants through a comparative tasting of French Champagne vs. California sparkling wine, including Garden Spritz, the latest release by Chandon. All will be paired with local artisan cheeses.

Cost is $10 per person and includes the guided tastings and cheese pairings. Buy tickets at bit.ly/3EIw8kC.

Have a drink, get a tree

In partnership with the Wisconsin DNR and the White Oak Initiative, Tattersall River Falls (1777 Paulson Road, River Falls, Wis.) is giving away 1,000 trees — no purchase necessary — on April 30 from noon to 4 p.m., while supplies last.

Trees include two-year-old Jack pines, red pines, black spruce and red oak and black walnut seedlings. Each comes with detailed instructions on planting and caring for it — all you need to do is have a commitment (and space) to care for a mature tree and stop by to pick it up.

Last call for Grand Catch

If you haven't heard, Grand Catch, the seafood boil eatery at 1672 Grand Av. in St. Paul from brothers Sameh and Saed Wadi, is closing April 30.

The restaurant began as a collaboration with the Wadis, building owners Leo and Beth Judah, who also own and operate Shish next door, and Thien Ly, who owns Cajun Deli in Brooklyn Park. All that hospitality industry experience meant a lively menu of seafood-centric dishes filled with Cajun and Thai influences.

But the past two years have been challenging, and ownership decided to close rather than renew its lease. In a social media post the restaurant said, "It's been a fantastic four and a half years with lots of highs (and some major lows). We are extremely grateful to all of our employees, past and present, for having been an important part of this wonderful ride. Your hard work and dedication is unparalleled."

Go nuts for Ukraine

Max's is joining forces with Isadore Nut Co. to raise money for World Central Kitchen's #ChefsForUkraine humanitarian efforts.

The boutique (3826 Grand Way, St. Louis Park) is selling cocoa orange nuts from Minneapolis-based Isadore Nut Co. — a 5-ounce bag is $13.99 — with 100% of sales proceeds donated to World Central Kitchen. The nuts are a mix of cashews, pecans and walnuts roasted in a dark cocoa blend of spices and real maple syrup and are vegan, gluten-free, fair trade and non-GMO.

World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit founded by chef José Andrés, is serving meals to millions of families at eight border-crossing stations throughout Ukraine.

For more information, go to stylebymax.com or isadorenutco.com.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Midtown Global Market (920 E. Lake St., Mpls.) is hosting a free family-friendly Cinco de Mayo celebration May 7 from noon to 3 p.m.

The Let's Fiesta celebration includes a Mexican hat dancing performance by Ballet Folklorico Mexico Azteca, salsa dance lessons, musical performances, crafts and, of course, food. Among the specials: tacos al pastor at Manny's Tortas will be three for $5; two-for-one horchata shakes (with the purchase of an entree) at Andy's Garage, $5 house margaritas at Salsa a la Salsa and $5 pints of Mendoza Line beer from Eastlake Craft Brewery.

For more information, go to midtownglobalmarket.org.