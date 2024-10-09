Both directions of I-494 in Edina and Bloomington will close for the weekend

Motorists in the south metro are in for some tough going this weekend as the Minnesota Department of Transportation shuts down both directions of I-494 through Edina, Richfield and Bloomington.
A second closure is scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 25-28.
From 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, westbound lanes will be closed between I-35W and Hwy. 100 and eastbound lanes will be closed between Hwy. 100 and Cedar Avenue, also known as Hwy. 77.
Traffic will be diverted onto Hwy. 100 and the Crosstown, the nearest east-west state highway.
A repeat performance is set for the weekend of Oct. 25 to 28 as crews continue to rebuild the freeway. The $377 million makeover includes a new E-Z Pass lane between Hwy. 100 and I-35W, new ramps at the I-35W/494 interchange and new overpasses at Portland, Nicollet and 12th avenues.
When construction wraps up in 2026, drivers will have access to 494 at Portland Avenue, but interchanges at 12th and Nicollet Avenues will be removed.
MnDOT is also replacing and repairing pavement, lighting, signage and dynamic message boards, and improving signals at several intersections as part of the project.
Starting Monday, American Boulevard, which runs parallel to 494, will be closed in both directions between Hwy. 100 and France Avenue through Oct. 28.
