4 teens arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 18-year-old in vehicle on Twin Cities street

Four teenage boys have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old as he sat in a vehicle parked on a suburban Twin Cities street, according to officials.
The arrests by various law enforcement agencies from Anoka and Ramsey counties occurred Tuesday, and charges are pending against a 16- and a 17-year-old from Shoreview, a 17-year-old from Ramsey and a 15-year-old from Coon Rapids, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office announced.
On March 2, officers in Ramsey were sent to the 14600 block of Snowy Owl Street about 8:30 a.m. and found 18-year-old Diamond Eddie Manly of Brooklyn Park slumped over in the vehicle, a police statement read.
Upon arrival, they saw the victim in the driver’s seat was dead and had a gunshot wound, police said.
Officials have yet to disclose a motive for the shooting.