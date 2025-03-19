Twin Cities Suburbs

4 teens arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 18-year-old in vehicle on Twin Cities street

The four boys range in age from 15 to 17, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.

By Paul Walsh

March 19, 2025
Officials have yet to disclose a motive for the fatal March 2 shooting of 18-year-old Diamond Eddie Manly of Brooklyn Park. (Anoka County Sheriff's Office)

Four teenage boys have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old as he sat in a vehicle parked on a suburban Twin Cities street, according to officials.

The arrests by various law enforcement agencies from Anoka and Ramsey counties occurred Tuesday, and charges are pending against a 16- and a 17-year-old from Shoreview, a 17-year-old from Ramsey and a 15-year-old from Coon Rapids, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office announced.

On March 2, officers in Ramsey were sent to the 14600 block of Snowy Owl Street about 8:30 a.m. and found 18-year-old Diamond Eddie Manly of Brooklyn Park slumped over in the vehicle, a police statement read.

Upon arrival, they saw the victim in the driver’s seat was dead and had a gunshot wound, police said.

Officials have yet to disclose a motive for the shooting.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

