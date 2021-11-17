Get into the holiday spirit with the second annual Glow Holiday Festival Nov. 18-Jan. 2 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights. The walk-through holiday light experience features more than 1 million lights, art installations, live music, a State Fair Food Court, fire pits with s'mores stations and beverage stations serving hot chocolate, cider, beer, wine and mead. Entry times are available hourly from 5-8 p.m.; buy tickets at glowholiday.com. Cost is $20.75 for adults, $12.75 for kids ages 5-12, kids 4 and under are free. The fee includes parking and a $1 donation to local charities.

The St. Paul Farmers Market (290 E. 5th St.) is a busy place. The annual Thanksgiving Market kicks off the holiday season Nov. 24 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Pick up turkeys, vegetables, pies and other baked goods for a locally flavored feast. The winter market officially begins on Dec. 4 with a family holiday celebration, including kids' crafts, refreshments, live music and plenty of gift ideas. Need a Christmas tree? The market has those, too. The tree lot, operated by Wolcyn Tree Farms and Nursery, opens Friday, Nov. 26 and runs through Dec. 19. For more information, go to stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

It's almost time to reveal the winners of the Star Tribune's 19th annual Holiday Cookie Contest. The winning cookie and four finalists will appear in the Taste section on Dec. 2, and you can hear all about it. Join Star Tribune writers and special guests for the virtual Strib LIVE Cookie Contest Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. as they discuss everything from baking tips to how our winners are selected and more. There also will be time to answer questions. Register for the free event at startribune.com/striblive.

The Germanic American Institute (301 Summit Av., St. Paul) is opening its doors for the Holiday Open Haus Dec. 4-5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Experience German holiday traditions, including Lebkuchen cookies, Haus-brewed Glühwein (mulled wine) and more. The event is free, with food, beverages and goods for sale. (Masks required indoors.) Find more information at gaimn.org/holiday.