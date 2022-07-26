3M announced Tuesday it plans to resolve the Combat Arms earplug litigation by sending a subsidiary through bankruptcy and setting $1 billion in a trust fund to pay claims.

There are about 230,000 outstanding cases brought by U.S. military service members and veterans who allege the earplugs, made by Aearo Technologies, were faulty and caused hearing damage.

Aearo filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday to "efficiently and equitably resolve all claims determined to be entitled to compensation," according to a news release.

"We have great respect for the brave men and women who protect us, and remain committed to the military as an active partner and valued customer going forward," 3M chief executive Mike Roman said in a statement. "We determined that taking this decisive action now will allow 3M and Aearo Technologies to address these claims in a way that is more efficient and equitable than the current litigation."

Trying each case individually would have taken years or even decades, and a federal judge warned the "amount of judicial resources required to handle this number of cases is staggering."

Plaintiffs won 10 of 16 bellwether trials held in recent years that were meant to shape potential settlements, which resulted in verdicts totaling nearly $300 million. Mediation talks were held earlier this month.

3M maintains the earplugs "were effective and safe when used properly."