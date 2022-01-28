A Florida jury handed down a punishing $110 million verdict against 3M in the latest trial over the company's allegedly defective earplugs — a sum twice the size as all other earplug verdicts combined.

"It was an honor to represent Ronald Sloan and William Wayman in this consolidated trial," said attorney Michael Sacchet of Ciresi Conlin LLP, "Where a jury of eight people held 3M liable for its conduct and awarded each soldier $55 million for a combined judgment of $110 million, much of which was to punish the company for its conduct and concealing its knowledge of a defective earplug for 15 years."

The case was the latest in a series of bellwether trials, which are meant to shape potential settlements for large-scale litigation. Claims have been filed by more than 250,000 veterans and military personnel alleging they suffered hearing loss while wearing Combat Arms earplugs.

Sloan and Wayman, both Army veterans, late Thursday were awarded compensatory and punitive damages after convincing the jury the Maplewood-based company was to blame for their hearing loss.

3M, which stopped selling Combat Arms CAEv2 earplugs in 2015, has maintained the product was sound.

The company said in a statement Friday it will appeal the verdict.

"While we are disappointed with the verdicts, the overall mixed record in the bellwether process thus far shows that plaintiffs face significant challenges in this litigation and each case must be considered on its own facts and circumstances," 3M said. "We will continue to defend ourselves vigorously throughout this litigation."

Plaintiffs have won six cases against 3M to date with $160 million awarded, while the company has received five favorable verdicts.

Five more trials are scheduled this year.