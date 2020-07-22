You can't get a ticket to attend the 3M Open because, like the rest of the PGA Tour so far this season, the event at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine isn't open to spectators.

So here's an assortment of ways for you to keep up with the tournament:

Leaderboard | Tee times | Star Tribune live blog (highlights and updates)

PGA Tour Live is a streaming service available through NBC Sports Gold and Amazon Prime. You need to pay $9.99 for the month for a package that includes live coverage of featured groups, statistics and more. Coverage starts at 6:45 a.m. Thursday and Friday; 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Golf Channel will broadcast play from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

CBS will televise the tournament starting at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

PGA Tour Radio is available for free at pgatour.com, the PGA mobile app for iPhone/iPad and Android, or as part of a subscription to Sirius/XM. (Sirius Ch. 208, XM Ch. 92). Coverage is scheduled from noon to 5:30 each day.