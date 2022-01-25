Inflation and supply chain headaches trimmed 3M's margins in 2021, and the industrial giant ended the year with flat quarterly sales and a 4.7% decrease in profit compared to the year before.

Still, the Maplewood-based company on Tuesday beat analyst estimates for the last three months of 2021 with $1.3 billion in earnings on $8.6 billion in sales.

"Our team effectively managed supply chain disruptions, made good progress on pricing actions and controlled costs," 3M chief executive Mike Roman said in a statement.

Sales increased 0.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Worldwide sale volumes fell 1.3% in the quarter while prices increased 2.6%.

For the entirety of 2021, sales rose nearly 10% year-over-year to $35.3 billion. Earnings rose 8% to $5.9 billion.

Each of the company's four business segments saw growth over the year. In the fourth quarter, sales dropped in the safety and industrial and transportation and electronics units and rose slightly in health care and consumer.

The company's stock was on the rise in pre-market trading Tuesday morning.