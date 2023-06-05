3M is nearing a settlement with scores of cities over firefighting foam made with PFAS, the "forever chemicals" that have tainted groundwater across the country.

3M and plaintiffs' lawyers on Sunday asked that a big trial scheduled to start Monday in U.S. District Court in Charleston, S.C. be delayed while mediation continues, it said Sunday night.

"The parties are making material and significant progress toward a resolution and believe that their time would be more productively spent attempting to resolve the matter," according to a court filing.

Last week, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Chemours Co. and DuPont spinoff Corteva Inc. agreed to $1.2 billion settlement before the trial, which pits over 3,000 plaintiffs — including cities, towns and public water agencies — against several firefighting foam manufacturers.

Maplewood-based 3M was the largest of those foam makers, and any settlement is expected to be several times higher than the DuPont agreement.

3M faces a flood of lawsuits — and potentially tens of billions of dollars in liabilities — over myriad consumer and industrial products that contained PFAS. But no single case is more significant in terms of size, combined with possible damages, than the firefighting foam litigation in South Carolina.

A series of "bellwether" trials were expected to kick off Monday with the city of Stuart, Fla., as the plaintiff.

The firefighting foam case against 3M is akin to a tidal wave PFAS lawsuits filed in the past few years. Plaintiffs' claims that 3M knew of the chemicals' risks for years yet did not fully disclose them to government regulators.

In the 1960s, 3M and the U.S. Navy developed a new firefighting foam that was particularly good at quenching oil-related fires. The U.S. Air Force adopted the foam after the Navy — and so did fire departments of all stripes nationwide.

But what made the firefighting foam so effective were PFAS chemicals, which don't biodegrade, tainting the environment. They have been linked to cancer, liver damage, decreased fertility and other maladies.

3M stopped making firefighting foam around 2000 because of potential environmental risks. The company stands by its handling of PFAS, arguing that the chemicals are safe to humans in the levels that exist in the environment.