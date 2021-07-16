A 3-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded Friday inside a north Minneapolis home, and police are working to determine the origin of the gunfire.

Officers were called at 11 a.m. to the home in the 2700 block of N. Thomas Avenue on a report of a "medical situation," said police spokesman John Elder. Fire and ambulance crews were already on scene tending to the boy's gunshot wound.

The boy was taken by ambulance to HCMC where he was in "very serious condition," Elder said.

Elder said the shot came from inside the residence, and "we're working on what led up to the incident." There have been no arrests. Elder said it is not yet known whether the child was shot by someone else or whether the wound was accidentally self-inflicted. "Obviously, that's one of the things we are looking at, but we don't have that nailed down yet," he said.

There have been five incidents of children 10 years old and younger being hit by gunfire on the North Side since late April, two of them fatally. There have been no arrests in any of the cases.

• On July 9, a 3-year-old boy was critically wounded by gunfire in the 3300 block of N. Emerson Avenue. Officers rushed the boy to North Memorial Health Hospital.

• On May 17, 6-year-old Aniya Allen was shot while riding in her mother's car. She died two days later. They two had just left a McDonald's and were driving through the intersection at N. 36th and Penn avenues, where a gun battle broke out and Aniya was shot. Aniya's grandfather is longtime anti-violence activist K.G. Wilson.

• On May 15, 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith was shot in the head May 15 while jumping on a trampoline at a home in the 2200 block of N. Ilona Avenue. She died 12 days later.

• On April 30, 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr. was shot and severely wounded while riding in a vehicle in the 3400 block of N. Morgan Avenue. A bullet pierced the trunk and struck Ladavionne as he was eating from a can of Pringles, officials said. The boy continues to fight for his life.

