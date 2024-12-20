A chain-reaction three-vehicle wreck involving two semis on a snowy Twin Cities interstate left an SUV driver dead, officials said Friday.
3-vehicle wreck involving 2 semis on snowy I-94 leaves SUV driver dead
The SUV driver was a 61-year-old man from Monticello.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 20, 2024 at 6:12PM
The crash occurred about 10:55 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 94 in Clearwater Township, the State Patrol said.
The patrol said SUV driver Thomas Victor Pearson, 61, of Monticello died at the scene.
According to the patrol, a semi heading east jackknifed into the center median of snow-slickened I-94. The SUV then hit the semi’s trailer. The second big rig hit the first semi and the SUV.
The truckers, Kalifabdulahi Yusuf, 29, of Faribault, Minn., and Ivane Tsereteli, 41, of New York City, escaped injury.
The SUV driver was a 61-year-old man from Monticello.