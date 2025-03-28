3 new foods to eat at CHS Field when at a Saints game this season

We’re still in fish sandwich mode here on the Taste Team, so we were not disappointed to encounter this fried four-ounce Atlantic cod fillet, which stayed crispy even after a lengthy photo session. In the ballpark, at Fries & Pies, it’ll come with American cheese, but we got ours with only a sweet dill tartar sauce and shreds of lettuce on an entirely neutral squishy bun. It was nothing to be mad at, and gave us a break from the other, meatier selections. (If heavy is your thing, steer straight to Von Hansen’s Sausage Haus for a bacon-wrapped cherry-studded sausage, we kid you not.)