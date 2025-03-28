Eat & Drink

3 new foods to eat at CHS Field when at a Saints game this season

This weekend marks the Minnesota baseball team’s season home opener.

By Nancy Ngo and

Sharyn Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 28, 2025 at 11:01PM
Previewing the new foods at CHS Field ahead of the Saints baseball season home opener this weekend. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The St. Paul Saints’ new season kicks off at home this weekend, and with that comes the perennial rollout of new foods at CHS Field.

First things first: There’s an enormous, 6-foot-long monster hot dog (OK, it’s actually six footlong dogs) topped with pulled pork, mac and cheese AND bacon. It’s called “The Land of 10,000 Calories,” and will be delivered to your seats, seeing as how it requires at least two servers to carry it on a wooden board. Fries and jalapeno poppers come on the side.

(Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

It appears to serve four, being that it comes with four fountain drinks, but we could see this satisfying a party of 12. Especially when you consider everything else you might want to sample.

During a media preview this week, we tried more than a dozen new foods that will be offered, and these rose to the top of our list of recommendations. Here are our three favorite new foods of 2025. (As always, prices were not available at press time — which is just as well, since you probably won’t like them.)

El Burrito Mercado will get its own stand at CHS Field this year for serving up churros and other Mexican fare. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Grande churros

El Burrito Mercado debuted at CHS Field last season with a cart; this year, the St. Paul Mexican market and restaurant gets its own full stand. In addition to their returning tacos, they’ve added flautas, chicken quesadillas, esquites and nachos. And for dessert? These crisp cajeta-filled churros, aka fried and cinnamon-sugar-dusted dough with goat’s milk-caramel inside. They say the churros come drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauce and are topped with whipped cream and a cherry, but we only sampled them plain with just the caramel filling — and kept going back for more.

The jumbo chicken wings have a nice smokiness, making them one of our favorite new additions to this year's lineup at CHS Field in St. Paul. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Jumbo chicken wings

Wings hardly seem novel for a ballpark, but these plump beauts are smoky as anything and weigh in at 3 ounces each. The umpires are supposedly fans. “The best wings in any ballpark I’ve ever been to,” is how they described them, according to a press release. We actually concur. Also available at the same stand, Ironhorse, and also highly recommended, are moist and meaty St. Louis-style BBQ ribs.

(Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Fried fish sandwich

We’re still in fish sandwich mode here on the Taste Team, so we were not disappointed to encounter this fried four-ounce Atlantic cod fillet, which stayed crispy even after a lengthy photo session. In the ballpark, at Fries & Pies, it’ll come with American cheese, but we got ours with only a sweet dill tartar sauce and shreds of lettuce on an entirely neutral squishy bun. It was nothing to be mad at, and gave us a break from the other, meatier selections. (If heavy is your thing, steer straight to Von Hansen’s Sausage Haus for a bacon-wrapped cherry-studded sausage, we kid you not.)

about the writers

Nancy Ngo

Assistant food editor

Nancy Ngo is the Minnesota Star Tribune assistant food editor.

Sharyn Jackson

Reporter

Sharyn Jackson is a features reporter covering the Twin Cities' vibrant food and drink scene.

