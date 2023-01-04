The former boyfriend of a woman whose body was found in a ditch north of Rochester last week has been charged with killing her.

Mustafa Rahshad Bush, 39, of Rochester, made his first appearance in Olmsted County District Court Wednesday on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree drug possession related to the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson.

Bush's bail was set at $3 million.

A passerby walking a dog found Robinson's body on Dec. 26 in a snowy ditch near River Bluffs Lane NW. and W. River Road in Cascade Township. An autopsy later showed Robinson died from a gun shot wound to her neck, according to court records.

Court records show multiple witnesses and family members told police Robinson and Bush were briefly together on Christmas Eve, though Robinson spent the night with family before going to a friend's house. Witnesses told police Robinson and Bush were fighting at the time.

According to the complaint, cell phone data places the two together at their southeast Rochester home from early Christmas morning to about 9 p.m., when Bush's cell phone cuts off communication with cell towers.

Robinson's cell phone was tracked from their house to the 1400 block of Marion Road, and then to northwest Rochester and W. River Road before the phone stopped pinging its service provider.

Court records state investigators surveilled Bush last week, spotting him moving what was later revealed as Robinson's clothes, ID, credit cards and other personal items to another car belonging to Bush's relative. Police also found a ½ pound of cocaine in the bag among Robinson's possessions, according to the complaint.

Records state blood was found inside Bush's car, including on the driver's side seatbelt and the front passenger area. Forensic evidence hasn't been completed to determine where the blood came from.

Bush's criminal history includes a conviction for murder for his role along with two others who pleaded guilty to the shooting in 2006 of a 25-year-old man in a Rochester home.

He served about 13 1⁄2 of his nearly 21-year sentence in prison before going on supervised release in March 2020.