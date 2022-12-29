A 39-year-old man convicted of murder many years ago has been arrested on suspicion that he killed a woman whose body was found this week in a ditch north of Rochester.

The body of Kimberly A. Robinson, 41, of nearby Eyota, caught the attention of a dog being walked by its owner late Monday afternoon, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

The body was taken from the snowy ditch near River Bluffs Lane NW. and W. River Road in Cascade Township for an autopsy, which determined that Robinson had been shot, the Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators zeroed in on a 39-year-old man from Rochester as a suspect, and family members assisted in bringing him to law enforcement for questioning, according to the Sheriff's office.

The man was jailed Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree murder and awaits charges. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The suspect's criminal history includes a conviction for murder for his role along with two others who pleaded guilty to the shooting in 2006 of a 25-year-old man in a Rochester home.