2nd victim of Anton Lazzaro accuses Hotel Ivy staff of enabling sex trafficking

A second woman is suing the operators of a luxury downtown Minneapolis hotel and condo building alleging that its staff “were integral” in former Minnesota GOP operative Anton “Tony” Lazzaro’s repeated sex trafficking of her and others when they were teenagers.
An anonymous “Jane Doe,” who was 16 at the time of the trafficking, is the sole plaintiff in the lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis.
The suit names as defendants Heartland Ivy Partners LLC, the Minneapolis-based owner of the Hotel Ivy; Ivy Equity Partners LLC and Wischermann Partners Inc. — which owned the hotel at the time of Lazzaro’s crimes but sold the property in 2022. The hotel’s current ownership is not named.
The woman’s attorney, Jeff Montpetit, said that specific Hotel Ivy staff members were not named as defendants because “employers are responsible for the acts and omissions of their employees.”
A federal jury found Lazzaro, now 34, guilty of child sex trafficking in 2023 after a trial that featured emotional testimony from five girls who were between the ages of 15 and 17 when he paid them for sex inside his 19th-floor condo at the Hotel Ivy Residences in 2020. Another of the girls filed a similar suit late last year.
Montpetit said the testimony and evidence from the criminal trial “provides a detailed basis in many of the allegations in this civil complaint.” Among the witnesses was co-defendant Gisela Castro Medina — a young woman who pleaded guilty and testified against Lazzaro, admitting to recruiting young girls for Lazzaro to pay for sex. She was sentenced in 2023 to three years in prison.
An attorney for the defendants has been contacted Wednesday by the Star Tribune for a response to the allegations.
Lazzaro was a rising Minnesota Republican operative at the time of his 2021 arrest and gave more than $240,000 to GOP campaigns and political committees, according to state and federal campaign finance committees.