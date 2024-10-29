Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
2024 election, Minnesota Legislature: The House Republican view
Bring back balance. It’s time to represent all Minnesota voices.
By Lisa Demuth
•••
For the last two years, Democrats have used slim majorities in the Minnesota House and Senate to push through an extreme party-line agenda, limiting debate and stifling testimony from voices they disagree with. You know things have gone too far when a longtime DFL legislator says, “I think it would be a good thing for Minnesota if one of the two houses flipped, I think we do need divided government to simmer things down.” Rep. Gene Pelowski said exactly that just a few weeks ago.
Under full control of DFLers, state spending has skyrocketed, adding more than 6,000 new government employees and raising taxes on Minnesotans by another $10 billion — after decimating the nearly $18 billion surplus to fund their pet projects. The state budget is higher than it’s ever been, while Minnesota families are struggling to make ends meet under the burden of the new taxes and fees imposed by Democrats. A Republican majority in the House means balanced policies that stave off the Democrats’ looming deficit, fewer burdensome taxes and fees, and a more affordable Minnesota.
We’ve seen publicly funded fraud snowball into a nearly billion-dollar boondoggle with zero accountability from DFL leadership. Despite numerous warnings from nonpartisan experts, Democrats chose to ignore blatant fraud and instead keep funding fraudsters. Republicans in the House will hold fraudsters and those who enable them accountable, putting safeguards in place so this massive fraud never falls on the shoulders of Minnesota taxpayers again.
A Republican House majority will tackle unnecessary regulations that make it harder to run a small business, build affordable new housing and keep our Minnesota farmers competitive in the national and global markets. Democrats have piled on obstacles for farmers and small businesses, making it harder to thrive. A Republican House majority will bring rural voices to the table supporting policies that cut unnecessary red tape and prioritize helping, not hindering, these vital industries.
Minnesotans are concerned about safety in their communities, but under full Democrat control, we’ve seen soft-on-crime policies passed that lower penalties and let violent criminals out early, make it harder for law-abiding Minnesotans to defend themselves, and tie the hands of law enforcement while they’re doing their jobs. Balance means that law enforcement will get the resources they need to recruit and retain officers and keep our communities safe.
Education policies under DFL leadership have been constantly shifting, and students are paying the price. Less than half of Minnesota students can read and do math at grade level, and the Democrats have focused more on passing more than 65 new mandates and throwing money at the problem than empowering schools and teachers to effectively educate Minnesota students.
Minnesotans across the state are recognizing that after two years of one-party control by Democrats, they’re worse off. It’s time to elect a Republican majority to the Minnesota House, and bring back balance to state government so all Minnesota voices are represented, ensuring that decisions made at the Legislature reflect the priorities of all Minnesotans — not just some. We can create a government that is accountable to Minnesotans, respectful of all voices, and committed to strong family budgets and safer communities. It’s time for government to work for everyone.
Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, is the minority leader in the Minnesota House.
about the writer
Lisa Demuth
Mark Dayton: How bad would a second Trump presidency be for the Boundary Waters? Catastrophic.
Vote for champions of Minnesota’s irreplaceable canoe country.