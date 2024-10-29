2024 election, Minnesota Legislature: The House Republican view

For the last two years, Democrats have used slim majorities in the Minnesota House and Senate to push through an extreme party-line agenda, limiting debate and stifling testimony from voices they disagree with. You know things have gone too far when a longtime DFL legislator says, “I think it would be a good thing for Minnesota if one of the two houses flipped, I think we do need divided government to simmer things down.” Rep. Gene Pelowski said exactly that just a few weeks ago.