2020 3M Open

Where: TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.

When: Thursday-Sunday.

Purse: $6.6 million ($1.188 million to the winner).

How to watch: PGA Tour Live, a pay app available through NBC Gold and Amazon Prime Video, will broadcast featured groups beginning at 6:45 a.m. Thursday and Friday and featured groups and featured holes beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Golf Channel will have coverage from 1:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Ch. 4 will pick up coverage from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Defending champion: Matthew Wolff, a 20-year-old sponsor exemption making his fourth PGA Tour start and third as a professional, sank a 26-foot eagle putt on the 72nd hole to outlast Bryson DeChambeau and fellow phenom Collin Morikawa by a stroke.

Players to watch in 2020: The 156-player field features six players in the top 30 in the world: Dustin Johnson (4), Brooks Koepka (6), Tommy Fleetwood (12), Tony Finau (19), Paul Casey (25) and Bernd Wiesberger (29).

BRIAN STENSAAS