2 motorcyclists killed in crashes in Twin Cities area

Two motorcyclists were killed in separate crashes late Thursday and early Friday in the Twin Cities area.
Two other people received noncritical injuries.
A 20-year-old Elko man was killed after his motorcycle hit an SUV late Thursday on southbound Interstate 35 in New Market Township in Scott County.
Cooper R. Bertram was negotiating lane splits at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended the SUV at County Road 29 around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, the Minnesota State Patrol said. The motorcycle came to rest on the left shoulder, while the SUV went into the right ditch.
Bertram, who died at the scene, was wearing a helmet, the patrol said, and it was unknown whether alcohol was involved.
The SUV driver, a 43-year-old man from Westminster, Colo., received noncritical injuries, as did his 24-year-old passenger, city unknown. The men were not hospitalized, and were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
Early Friday, a 23-year-old Minneapolis woman was killed after her motorcycle hit a guardrail on I-35W in Minneapolis.
Piper L. Forsen was speeding southbound shortly after midnight and was unable to negotiate a curve, the patrol said. Her motorcycle went off the road at Hennepin Avenue to the right, then struck the guardrail.
Forsen was wearing a helmet and was taken to HCMC, the patrol said; it was unknown whether alcohol was involved.
Roads were dry in both crashes, the patrol said.
