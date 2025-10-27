1,500 people displaced after fire at St. Paul apartment tower

About 1,500 residents of St. Paul’s Skyline Tower are temporarily displaced after a fire in an electrical panel required several utilities to be shut off at the city’s largest affordable-housing complex.
St. Paul firefighters put out a small fire just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday at the cream-colored tower at 1247 St. Anthony Av., just north of Interstate 94, not far from the Midway Target.
Several minutes after firefighters left, the tower’s management called the Fire Department again for help, according to a news release from the city of St. Paul.
An electrical system failed, setting off sprinklers on three floors and knocking out power to the entire 24-story building.
Without power, the building’s elevators and heat do not work. The outage also disabled running water and fire alarms.
The St. Paul Fire Department and city Department of Safety and Inspections deemed the building uninhabitable Sunday, and the building was evacuated.
The city is working with CommonBond, the affordable housing nonprofit that manages Skyline Tower, to find temporary housing for tenants while the building’s systems are repaired.
It is not yet clear when the repairs will be finished and residents will be allowed back into their apartments.