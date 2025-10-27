News & Politics

1,500 people displaced after fire at St. Paul apartment tower

A fire knocked out electricity and other utilities at one of Minnesota’s largest affordable-housing complexes.

By Josie Albertson-Grove

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 27, 2025 at 4:19PM
A child plays outside Skyline Tower in St. Paul. A fire in an electrical panel required several utilities to be shut off at the largest affordable-housing building in St. Paul, just north of Interstate 94. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

About 1,500 residents of St. Paul’s Skyline Tower are temporarily displaced after a fire in an electrical panel required several utilities to be shut off at the city’s largest affordable-housing complex.

St. Paul firefighters put out a small fire just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday at the cream-colored tower at 1247 St. Anthony Av., just north of Interstate 94, not far from the Midway Target.

Several minutes after firefighters left, the tower’s management called the Fire Department again for help, according to a news release from the city of St. Paul.

An electrical system failed, setting off sprinklers on three floors and knocking out power to the entire 24-story building.

Without power, the building’s elevators and heat do not work. The outage also disabled running water and fire alarms.

The St. Paul Fire Department and city Department of Safety and Inspections deemed the building uninhabitable Sunday, and the building was evacuated.

The city is working with CommonBond, the affordable housing nonprofit that manages Skyline Tower, to find temporary housing for tenants while the building’s systems are repaired.

It is not yet clear when the repairs will be finished and residents will be allowed back into their apartments.

Skyline Tower residents may call the city’s Emergency Housing Support Line at 651-564-8570.

about the writer

about the writer

Josie Albertson-Grove

Reporter

Josie Albertson-Grove covers politics and government for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

1,500 people displaced after fire at St. Paul apartment tower

card image
Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune

A fire knocked out electricity and other utilities at one of Minnesota’s largest affordable-housing complexes.

News & Politics

Kaohly Her is ‘relentless’ and un-flashy. She says that’s exactly what St. Paul needs.

card image

St. Paul

As gang culture evolves, St. Paul works to intervene in informal but dangerous ‘group violence’

card image