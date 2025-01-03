Greater Minnesota

11-year-old brings weapon to school and is detained, police say

The discovery occurred Thursday at Fosston Elementary School on the school district’s first day back from winter break, police said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 3, 2025 at 2:17PM
A student brought a weapon to Fosston Elementary School, police said. (Fosston School District)

An 11-year-old boy brought a weapon to his northwesterrn Minnesota school and was detained by police, officials said.

Police said they seized the weapon before detaining the boy.

No other information has been released by police, including what type of weapon was found.

