An 11-year-old boy brought a weapon to his northwesterrn Minnesota school and was detained by police, officials said.
11-year-old brings weapon to school and is detained, police say
The discovery occurred Thursday at Fosston Elementary School on the school district’s first day back from winter break, police said.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 3, 2025 at 2:17PM
The discovery was made Thursday at Fosston Elementary School on the school district’s first day back from winter break, police said.
Police said they seized the weapon before detaining the boy.
No other information has been released by police, including what type of weapon was found.
The discovery occurred Thursday at Fosston Elementary School on the school district’s first day back from winter break, police said.