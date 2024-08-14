It’s State Fair time again. As a nonnative Minnesotan, I have to agree that the Great Minnesota Get-Together really is the greatest. I love everything about it from the animals to the midway, crop art and even the crowds.
Eat & Drink
10 new State Fair beers we can’t wait to try
With more than 60 new sips at this year’s fair, our beer writer had choices to make.
By Michael Agnew
Special to the Star Tribune
But, of course, the best thing about the fair is the food and drink. Like many fair fans, I eagerly await the list of new foods and beers; the deliciously nasty exercises in excess are definitely a highlight of my food year. I’m not typically a fan of over-the-top, kitchen-sink beers, but I make an exception at the fair.
This year’s new beer selection speaks volumes about the current state of the craft beer industry. Many, if not most, of the entries from craft brewers are not beer at all. Hard seltzers and seltzer-based slushies rule the list. This makes sense at a time when beer has nationally ceded market share to seltzers and spirits and the bestseller at some taprooms is a THC drink.
Of the beers on offer, most fall into three categories — pale lager and blond ale, kettle sours and IPAs. Many are flavored or fruited; it is the State Fair, after all. I was surprised by the scarcity of only-at-the-fair beers on the list. Those gimmicky concoctions with hard-to-imagine combinations of ingredients and sugared rims are few and far between. But those that are there should do the trick to pique your fair-drinking interest.
There is a bushel basket of new ciders to try, too. From those inspired by homey apple pie and strawberry rhubarb crumble to a celebratory blood orange mimosa, there should be something for everyone who loves cider.
Here are 10 new brews that I look forward to tasting at the fair.
Imperial Lager, August Schell Brewing Co., New Ulm: I love a good lager, and Schell’s makes great ones. This looks to be a straightforward golden lager with a good balance of sweet, pale malt and European-type hops. At nearly 8% alcohol, it does pack a punch. I’ll be sure to enjoy this with some delicious fair food. Find it at LuLu’s Public House at the West End Market.
Purple Maize, Summit Brewing Co., St. Paul: This light and refreshing Mexican-style lager is made with purple corn. I do hope the beer is also purple, but I’ll have to wait to find out. This lower-alcohol brew seems good for an afternoon quaff when the sun is high and hot. It’s available at Shanghai Henri’s, in the International Bazaar.
Sweet Clementine Beer, Third Street Brewhouse, Cold Spring, Minn.: A crisp, light lager with the citrusy zip of clementines? Yes, please! At just 4.2% alcohol, it’s another good one for long-haul fair drinking. And it’s garnished with a ring of candied peach. How can you go wrong? Grab a cup and look at the old tractors, one of my favorite State Fair activities. Find it at Giggles’ Campfire Grill at the North Woods.
Touchy Peely, Modist Brewing, St. Paul: Kölsch, a German ale native to the city of Cologne, is one of those perfectly balanced golden beers that makes for great summer drinking. A touch of tangy lemon zest should be a lovely bitter citrus complement to the subtle apple/pear flavors already present in the style. Get it at LuLu’s Public House, located at the West End Market.
Barn Storm, Pryes Brewing Co., Minneapolis: I’m not a huge fan of chili pepper beers, but this combination of tropical fruit, sour acidity and light heat somehow sounds delicious. I’m thinking chili-dusted mango slices — a hot/sweet/sour summer treat. It’s at the Blue Barn at West End Market.
Sour Batch Fizz, August Schell Brewing Co., New Ulm: Sipping a flavored, sour Berliner weisse beer on a sunny cafe patio is one of my favorite memories of time spent in Germany. Schell’s knows how to do traditional Berliner weisse the right way. They are offering it with the raspberry and woodruff flavors that are typical for the style, as well as a watermelon option for an American take on the style. Find it at LuLu’s Public House, located at the West End Market.
Purple Reign IPA, Bent Brewstillery, Roseville: This vivid purple homage to Minnesota’s favorite son is made with 100% Minnesota-grown malt — perfect for the Minnesota State Fair. This is a cold IPA, meaning it’s fermented at lower temperatures that makes it extra crisp and effervescent and lets the pineapple and nectarine hop notes shine. Sounds deliciously refreshing. Get it at Dino’s Gyros on the north side of Carnes Avenue.
Mustard Stain IPA, Spiral Brewery, Hastings: A low-alcohol session IPA spiced with mustard seeds? That’s intriguing. The only question is whether to drink it with a corn dog or a pronto pup. Get it at Aldo’s Burgers, Sabino’s Pizza Pies, Snack House and Swine & Spuds, located in Warner Coliseum.
Blueberry Pancake Lager, Third Street Brewhouse, Cold Spring: Breakfast, anyone? Tart blueberries, maple sweetness and a smooth malty finish are all good things. Toss in some brown sugar notes and this sounds like a State Fair winner. This just might be the first beer of the day. I’m going to need some eggs and sausage, though. At Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue.
Sparkling Pearsecco, Loon Juice Cider Co., Spring Valley, Minn.: Feeling festive at the fair? This prosecco-inspired pear cider might be just the thing. I’m expecting dry, light and highly effervescent. Drink a toast to all the ribbon winners. Find it at Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue.
Stay tuned: Star Tribune music critic Chris Riemenschneider, who moonlights as a beer writer, will sip his way through the first day of the fair and share his top picks.
Michael Agnew is a certified cicerone (beer-world version of sommelier) and owner of A Perfect Pint. He conducts private and corporate beer tasting events in the Twin Cities, and can be reached at michael@aperfectpint.net.
More from Eat & Drink
With more than 60 new sips at this year’s fair, our beer writer had choices to make.