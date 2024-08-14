10 new State Fair beers we can’t wait to try

Of the beers on offer, most fall into three categories — pale lager and blond ale, kettle sours and IPAs. Many are flavored or fruited; it is the State Fair, after all. I was surprised by the scarcity of only-at-the-fair beers on the list. Those gimmicky concoctions with hard-to-imagine combinations of ingredients and sugared rims are few and far between. But those that are there should do the trick to pique your fair-drinking interest.