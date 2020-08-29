Brim

During the scheduled run of the fair, pick up one of the darlings of the 2019 class of new fair foods, the Grilled Sota Sandwich, which paired freshly ground almond-peanut butter with tangy blueberry marmalade. Owner Kate Sidoti will be selling that marmalade, along with her mint lemonade and blueberry lemonade.

2919 Knox Av. S., Mpls., 612-261-0506

Bridgeman’s Ice Cream Parlor

Choose from loads of sundaes, including the eight-scoop La La Palooza, which was invented 60 years ago but fit right in when it came to the fair in 2016.

2110 Eagle Creek Lane, Suite 200, Woodbury, 651-315-8985

Dino’s Mediterranean Fresh

Known at the fair as Dino’s Gyros, four metro outlets offer a vast variety of Greek-style sandwiches.

Locations in Coon Rapids, Edina, Falcon Heights and Woodbury

Falafel King

Gyros, shawarma, bowls and hummus from the fair booth known for its falafel-on-a-stick.

3238 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-929-1111; 3806 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, 952-303-4505

Green Mill Restaurant & Bar

Its green Pizza Cruiser might not be out at the fairgrounds, but you can get the same slices at 19 restaurant locations from Wisconsin to Kansas.

Multiple locations

Harry Singh’s Original Caribbean Restaurant

Come for the “Oh God It’s Hot” chicken wings and roti, the cuisine of Trinidad and Tobago that has made Singh synonymous with spice.

2653 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-729-6181

Hot Indian Foods

This Midtown Global Market vendor usually drops into the fair for one week to serve up its Indian street food. Get “Kentikka” fried chicken, samosas with butter chicken or veggies and bhel puri, a puffed rice snack.

920 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-236-4423

Manny’s Tortas

The Food Building booth has a longtime home at the Midtown Global Market. Stop by for a piña colada you can drink right out of a pineapple, and al pastor blue tacos.

920 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-870-3930

Minnesnowii

The West End Market vendor serves its Hawaiian-style shave ice from a food truck that traverses the metro. Follow @minnesnowii to find its latest location.

Various locations, 952-486-0079

Produce Exchange

Another fair fixture based at the Midtown Global Market. Get some of their fair favorites, including grilled peaches with yogurt or goat cheese (or both!) and watermelon-on-a-stick.

920 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-879-0050