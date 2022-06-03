A perfectly fried fresh doughnut is a bite of ephemeral beauty — and one that's not easy to re-create at home. At least not without a lot time, oil and a good range hood.

That's why it's best to leave it to the experts. Places like Mojo Monkey have perfected their propriety dough to coax out incredible flavor, and the about-to-expand Cardigan builds pure nostalgia into a perfect cruller.

In honor of National Doughnut Day, we've pulled together a list of favorite doughnuts from across the metro area. And unlike some of those made-up holidays, this very real one dates back to 1938, when the Salvation Army marked the first Friday in June to pay tribute to the women — called Donut Lassies — who served this singular dish to soldiers during World War I.

Mojo Monkey Donuts

This Friday-Sunday doughnut shop from chef/owner Lisa Clark somehow manages to fry up cake and raised doughnuts — both traditional and creatively flavored — all with equal care. Follow them on social media for the flavors of the week and place orders ahead of time to make sure you don't miss out on a favorite. Doughnuts are available at the shop or can be delivered. This year, just for National Doughnut Day, one enviable customer will receive free doughnuts for a year and the first 150 customers get a free lemon doughnut drop.

1169 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-224-0142, mojomonkey.biz

Angel Food Bakery

Soon after chef/owner Katy Gerdes launched Angel Food Bakery in downtown Minneapolis, it became a huge draw for early morning workers craving a classic doughnut and coffee pairing. Since then, demand has grown and now the shop is open inside the atomic-aged chic of the Texa Tonka strip mall and there's a gorgeous shop inside Terminal 1 of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, where travelers gather like moths to a glazed flame at all hours of the day. Angel's Food's doughnuts are so popular that they can even be sent across the country via Goldbelly. Order up a Happy Birthday message spelled out in sweet fried dough ($39).

8100 Minnetonka Blvd., St. Louis Park, angelfoodmn.com

Bogart's Doughnut Co.

Anne Rucker launched countless brown butter-glazed cravings when she began selling her doughnuts at a local farmers market. Now there are clusters of patient fans waiting outside her white brick shop in south Minneapolis every day it's open. The brown butter-glazed doughnut is irresistible, coated with a toasty, just-sweet enough glaze that is so popular she now sells it in jars. Rest assured, fans of sprinkles, chocolate and more can find their own tried-and-true favorite breakfast treat here as well. Order ahead online to get an glimpse of the daily menu.

904 W. 36th St., Mpls., 612-886-1670, bogartsdoughnutco.com

Crullers from Cardigan Donuts in Minneapolis.

Cardigan Donuts

Downtown Minneapolis is about to get even tastier with the impending opening of a second Cardigan Donuts in the IDS Center. The original drew long lines to its City Center location when it first opened. Throughout the pandemic the doughnut-making never stopped — they were delivered around the metro area, too — and now this shop has been cemented in the minds and hearts of fans.

40 S. 7th St. in City Center, Mpls., 612-259-7804, cardigandonuts.com

Mel-O-Glaze Bakery

The white cardboard boxes at Mel-O-Glaze Bakery are imprinted with a "Box of Bribes" logo, a sterling example of truth in packaging. This south Minneapolis classic, which has nearly 60 years of know-how in the deep-fried arts, turns out dozens of springy raised doughnuts, liberally dunked in a vat of sticky glaze. Bonus: There's a gluten-free option, too.

4800 28th Av. S., Mpls., 612-729-9316, meloglazebakery.com

The Donut Trap

Nothing says good times like an airy square of fried dough topped with crushed Oreos. Place weekend orders for these puffy squares of bliss online, track down the truck via social media or stop by the area's only fresh-doughnut vending machine in the hallway between Blackstack Brewing and Can Can Wonderland in St. Paul. In addition to traditional doughnuts, they also stock a few vegan varieties.

thedonuttrap.com

YoYo Donuts

Located inside a Minnetonka strip mall, YoYo Donuts always strikes a balance between classic treats and modern whimsy. Usually their goods are available to order ahead of time, but this weekend the shop is bracing for its busiest of the year. So, walk in for a first come, first served selection of classic flavors. A bonus for doughnut fans with allergies, this shop is entirely nut-free.

5757 Sanibel Dr., Minnetonka, 952-960-1800, yoyodonuts.com

Cub Foods

Whether shopping for a roast or making a purposeful early morning stop, the local grocery store chain has some of the most reliably fresh and tasty, classic doughnuts around. While there aren't any breakfast cereal doodads on top, there are alluringly yeasted raised, glazed and crumbly moist cake doughnuts prepared with a heartening consistency. It might not be where the snobs go, but we know a few who can't resist a Cub doughnut.

Locations across the metro area, cub.com

Hans Bakery

It takes a special plastic container to hold the Texas doughnut, a Hans Bakery legend. The $5.25 yeast-raised, glazed and sprinkle-topped doughnut is the equivalent of five normal rings and can cover the entire faces of the children who make it an after-school tradition.

1423 5th Av., Anoka, 763-421-4200, hans-bakery.com

Valley Pastries

Sure, it's called Valley Pastries, but this place's reputation since 1987 is built entirely on doughnuts, doughnuts and more doughnuts. Enormous doughnut holes, too. If you're looking to branch out, there are cookies, fruit-filled Danish and fried cinnamon buns. But we like the baseball-mitt-sized raised ring, swiped with a fine, crackly glaze.

2570 Hillsboro Av. N., Golden Valley, 763-541-1535, valleypastries.com