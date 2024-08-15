Four people in an SUV were killed when a trucker slammed into a string of vehicles that were stopped for road construction on a northern Minnesota highway, officials said Thursday.
4 killed when semi hits traffic stopped on Hwy. 2 for construction and causes 5-vehicle pileup
An SUV driver from Blackduck, Minn., and his three passengers were killed, the State Patrol said in an update about the Wednesday afternoon crash.
The crash involving two semitrailer trucks and three SUVs occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday in Arrowhead Township west of Duluth on Hwy. 2 near Nelson Road, the State Patrol said. There were nine people occupying the five vehicles.
The chain-reaction wreck began when a semitrailer truck driver “struck the stopped vehicles at highway speeds” in a construction zone, the patrol said in a statement. The patrol has yet to say why the trucker failed to stop. Road conditions were dry at the time.
Not surviving the crash southeast of Floodwood was SUV driver Vincent Louis Dow, 65, of Blackduck, Minn., and three female passengers, the patrol said. The passengers’ identities have yet to be released.
The trucker, Gregory Scott Anwiler, 63, of Grand Rapids, Minn., suffered noncritical injuries and was taken by emergency medical responders to a Duluth hospital, according to the patrol.
A passenger in a different SUV, 84-year-old Sharon Kay Burt, of Grand Rapids, and 45-year-old semi driver Aldo Escobar Hidalgo, of Rochester, survived their injuries, the patrol said. Three people came away unhurt.
