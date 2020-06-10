A 23-year-old former Marine believed to be increasingly troubled had bail set Thursday in connection with charges that he broke into a 65-year-old man's home and fatally shot him.

Brady D. Zipoy, of Minneapolis, was charged Wednesday in Scott County District Court with intentional second-degree murder in the shooting Monday at the home of Timothy Guion in the 2400 block of Paha Circle in Shakopee.

Zipoy had bail set at $1.5 million during a hearing before Judge Caroline Lennon. His next hearing is scheduled for June 26. Court records have yet to list an attorney for him.

Zipoy admitted under police questioning that night to killing Guion, according to the criminal complaint, which added that a man who lived nearby told police that Zipoy had been acting strangely lately while battling post-traumatic stress disorder.

The records office for the U.S. Marines said Zipoy was in that branch of the military until April 2019. His online biography and Facebook page show that after graduating from Prior Lake High School he was a Marine for about four years and was pursuing a degree at Normandale Community College in Bloomington.

According to the complaint:

A woman called 911 from the home and said someone had broken in and shot her grandfather. Zipoy obeyed responding officers' orders and dropped to the ground.

Police located Guion in the basement suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and elsewhere. He was declared dead at HCMC.

The granddaughter recounted to police that she was talking with Guion in the basement and heard someone upstairs. Guion said, "Hello?" the complaint read.

Zipoy came down the stairs as Guion said, "Can I help you?" The granddaughter heard "yeah" in response followed by three close-range gunshots.

A man who invited Zipoy to a nearby house earlier that day said Zipoy's "behavior and communications had become increasingly bizarre," while also describing him as "a big gun guy" who always had a firearm with him, the charging document continued.

He added that Zipoy had been making bizarre statements as the two smoked marijuana.

Once under arrest, Zipoy admitted entering Guion's home with a 9-millimeter Glock 20 handgun and shooting him.