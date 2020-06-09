A 65-year-old man was shot to death in his home in Shakopee, and authorities say the jailed suspect was an intruder and likely someone the victim did not know.

The gunfire occurred about 7:20 p.m. Monday in a home in the 2400 block of Paha Circle, police said.

“At this time, the department does not believe [the gunman] and the victim knew each other,” according to a statement from police Tuesday morning. “However, police do not believe there is any threat or danger to the general public.”

Cole Guion identified the man as his uncle Timothy Guion and described him as “a very funny guy, always cracking jokes and ribbing people. He had served in the Navy and was the second oldest of four boys.”

Timothy Guion was shot in the head during a break-in through the front door, according to emergency dispatch audio. He was described as the 911 caller’s grandfather, the dispatch audio revealed.

“The grandfather did try shooting the male” who broke in, the dispatcher said to police on the scene.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was taken to HCMC and died there, police said.

The home is located on the land of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, said Sara Swenson, a representative of the tribe.

“We mourn a relative of our Community who was killed in his home by an intruder,” read a statement released by the tribe. “We are grateful to the Shakopee Police Department and the assisting public safety agencies for their quick response and the apprehension of the suspect.”

The alleged shooter, a 23-year-old Minneapolis man, was arrested at the scene that night and booked into the Scott County jail about 1 a.m. Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to jail records.

The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The records office for the U.S. Marines said the man was in that branch of the military until April 2019.

The suspect’s online biography and Facebook page show that after graduating from Prior Lake High School he was a Marine for about four years and is currently pursuing a degree at Normandale Community College in Bloomington.

Anyone with information concerning the killing is urged to contact police at (952) 233-9400.