A 39-year-old woman was charged Wednesday with a fatal stabbing in downtown Minneapolis over the weekend.

Shermeika N. Franklin, of Minneapolis, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder in connection with the killing of Mesheka Willis, 42, who was stabbed in the chest about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Hawthorne Avenue at the bus depot one block off the Hennepin Avenue theater district.

Franklin remains jailed ahead of a court appearance scheduled for Thursday afternoon. Her criminal history in Minnesota includes numerous convictions for theft and two for trespassing.

Willis had recently graduated from a sober living program and was working as a hairstylist, said her cousin Valencia Jenkins. Willis had one adult son.

Police said Sunday that the stabbing occurred after an argument among people known to each other.

Panhandling, street harassment and drunken fights in that part of downtown have led the city to increase patrols by police officers and ambassadors from the Minneapolis Downtown Improvement District.

On Monday, the so-called Joint Beats program began its 13th year of increased law enforcement visibility downtown by city and transit police and the Sheriff’s Office.

The program runs through Labor Day “as a way to enhance real and perceived safety during the summer months,” read an announcement Tuesday from the Minneapolis Downtown Council.