Gophers running back Shannon Brooks was released from jail Monday as charges remain pending after he allegedly assaulted his roommate late at night over the weekend in their Minneapolis residence.

Brooks, a senior at the U, left the Hennepin County jail Monday afternoon because “further investigation is needed to determine whether charges are warranted” in connection with an incident between Brooks and his roommate, said Sarah McKenzie, speaking on behalf of the City Attorney’s Office.

Messages were left with Brooks seeking information about the allegations.

Brooks, 22, who has been sidelined all season because of a knee injury, was booked into jail about 2:40 a.m. Sunday, according to the jail log.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Darcy Horn described the suspected offense against Brooks as a misdemeanor.

Brooks’ roommate, Newell R. Fisk, 21, reported “a domestic abuse in progress” at their off-campus residence in the 600 block of 15th Avenue SE., according to a police report. Fisk was not hurt, the report added.

Fisk is a kinesiology major at the U and is scheduled to graduate in 2019, a school official said Monday. Reached by telephone, Fisk declined to answer questions.

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said during an interview Sunday on WCCO Radio, AM 830, that could not comment about the incident.

Brooks, who has more than 2,500 all-purpose yards in his career, is working his way back from a torn ligament in his knee.

He traveled to Columbus for Saturday’s game with Ohio State, participated in pregame warmups but did not play in the Gophers’ 30-14 defeat.

Fleck said Brooks will play in four games this season, and only four so he can preserve a final year of eligibility in 2019.