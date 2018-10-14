Minnesota Gophers running back Shannon Brooks was arrested early Sunday in Minneapolis on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic assault, according to authorities.

Brooks, a 22-year-old senior who has been sidelined all season with an injury, was booked into the Hennepin County jail about 2:40 a.m., according to the jail log.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Darcy Horn said the arrest occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the 600 block of 15th Avenue SE., the same block near campus where Brooks lives. Horn described the suspected offense as a misdemeanor.

A message was left with an Athletic Department spokesman seeking more information.

Brooks, who has more than 2,500 all-purpose yards in his career, is working his way back from a torn ligament in his knee.

He traveled to Columbus for Saturday's game with Ohio State, participated in pregame warmups but did not play in the Gophers' 30-14 defeat.

Head coach P.J. Fleck said Brooks will play in four games this season, and only four so he can preserve a final year of eligibility in 2019.

On Tuesday, Fleck said that when Brooks is "ready to play and when I get told that he can play, then we'll start looking at when we want to do that."

Brooks is majoring in recreation administration and came to the Gophers from Austell, Ga.