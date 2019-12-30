– A winter storm’s one-two punch is about to land another icy blow on northern Minnesota.

Rain is expected to turn into snow by early afternoon Monday, and as temperatures fall the freshly coated roads, sidewalks and other wet surfaces may turn to ice.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Duluth, the North Shore and much of the Interstate 35 corridor, where winds could gust up to 40 mph and 2 to 5 inches of snow is expected through the end of the day.

That’s on top of a weekend storm that brought more than half a foot of snow to some parts of northeastern Minnesota and a wintry mix of warmer precipitation that turned much of it to slush in Duluth and around the region. Monday’s snow is expected to be fluffier and less of the concrete mix shovelers encountered this weekend.

Heavier snowfall — 4 to 8 inches — is expected along higher elevations in the Arrowhead region Monday afternoon, while glaze ice and 1 to 3 inches of snow is forecast for the Brainerd Lakes area north to International Falls and across the Iron Range. Up to 7 inches of snow is expected in Ely.

Wisconsin’s South Shore will see the heaviest snowfalls, with Ashland expected to receive 8 inches, Brule 9.3 and Hurley nearly a foot and a half.

The NWS warns of “poor to dangerous travel conditions” this afternoon and evening across the region.

The Twin Cities metro is expected to get up to 7 inches of snow through late Monday night.