The second part of a double-barreled storm will sock the Twin Cities with freezing drizzle early Monday before precipitation turns to snow during the morning commute. The snow won't stop until late Monday night, and by then up to 7 inches may pile up.

In a weather oddity, Monday's wintry mix is backing into Minnesota and the metro from the east as a low pressure system slowly moves across Wisconsin. Backside winds will pull down slightly cooler air allowing the precipitation to turn to snow Monday morning in the metro, said National Weather Service forecaster Chris O'Brien.

That "cooling" has the Minnesota Department of Transportation doing a "delicate dance," said spokeswoman Anne Meyer. Plows are dropping chemicals on the roads, but rain is washing it away. And anything that stays on the roads could be plowed off once the snow falls.

"It's an awkward phase," she said. "We'd like it if it were a few degrees warmer or cooler."

Mainline roads in the metro area were still primarily wet as the heart of the rush hour approached, but conditions will likely be much different by the time commuters head home, Meyer said. Liquid precipitation was changing over to snow and a "long light snowfall" is expected for the next 12 hours, O'Brien said.

Side streets and sidewalks in the Twin Cities were icy in spots as temperatures hovered right around the freezing mark Monday morning.

Waves crash against Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum Sunday, December 29, 2019 near Canal Park in Duluth, Minn. A large multi-day winter storm featuring snow, rain, sleet and high winds impacted northern Minnesota.

"Untreated side streets might be slippery," O'Brien said. "Check the conditions for heading out."

Scanner chatter indicated a handful of drivers had already slid into ditches, including in Lake Elmo and Eagan.

"Please drive safe if you're headed out on the roads today," the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

Metro Transit said all buses and trains were operating normally Monday morning, and no widespread delays were reported. But the agency warned that "travel conditions are again difficult and delays may occur."

A winter weather advisory was in effect for most of Minnesota until midnight, while a winter storm warning was in effect for counties along the north shore of Lake Superior and the western half of Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said.

The heaviest snow totals are expected to be east of Interstate 35, where 4 to 7 inches of snow could fall. Lesser amounts are expected to the west of the metro, tapering to about an inch near the South Dakota border, the Weather Service said. During the day Monday, the Duluth area is expected to receive 2 to 5 inches of snow, while St. Cloud will see 2 to 3. The Twin Cities and Rochester areas could see 4 to 6 inches, the Weather Service said.

Winds between 20 and 40 mph will create tricky travel conditions, O'Brien said.

MnDOT has lifted the no travel advisory on highways in northwest Minnesota previously issued on Sunday. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds and drive according to conditions. In southeastern Minnesota, MnDOT warned of slick conditions and the possibility of black ice.