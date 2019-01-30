Minnesotans are usually cold weather pros.

But this week’s polar vortex ushered in rare, double-digit subzero temperatures that have some doubting how best to weather the big deep freeze. We asked Star Tribune readers to send us their most pressing questions:

• Is it necessary to keep faucets dripping in extreme cold? All of them?

Homeowners should keep faucets running if they have pipes that are in cold areas, such as unheated crawl spaces or adjacent to outside walls.

“Drip drip is not going to stop a freeze,” said Mike Larson, manager at St. Paul-based Norblom Plumbing. “It needs to be a slow trickle stream to help prevent the freeze.”

Every house is different, but turn on the faucets that are closest to the cold pipes so the water will flow and prevent freeze.

It also helps to open cabinet doors in kitchens or bathrooms to help the furnace heat reach pipes. If there are pipes that have frozen before, consider using a space heater, Larson said.

The problem affects both newer and older homes, he said.

“We got a barrage of calls this morning,” Larson said.

• What should people do if they lose power or heat at home?

Xcel Energy says to keep the doors of your refrigerator and freezer shut as much as possible to maintain the cold temperature. If an outage lasts eight hours or more, food in your refrigerator begins to spoil and may no longer be safe to eat, so pack your food into a cooler with ice.

After an outage caused Princeton customers to lose natural gas service on Wednesday, Xcel Energy asked about 8,000 customers in some central Minnesota communities, including Becker and Big Lake, to turn down their thermostats to 55 in order to reduce consumption and avoid further outages.

• I’m not going anywhere today; however, should I let my car idle for a while a few times today to keep the battery from dying? It has a remote starter. Or, is it harder on the car and battery to just let it idle vs. being driven?

While schools and businesses are shutting down, tow trucks are out in full force this week to respond to stalled vehicles and flat tires during the extreme cold snap. The AAA office in St. Louis Park received more than six times the normal number of phone calls on Wednesday seeking help, spokeswoman Meredith Terpstra said, adding: “It’s all hands on deck.”

She said AAA recommends that motorists warm up their car every four to six hours, if possible (turn off your lights, radio and heaters to help the engine warm up faster). After the car warms up while idling, it still needs to be driven to allow the battery to recharge. But just drive around the block, Terpstra said. Don’t take a mini road trip or head to the mall.

If you do have to drive, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management division recommends you have a winter survival kit in your car that has blankets, a flashlight and spare batteries, bottled water and snacks, booster cables, tools, and sand or cat litter to help with traction.

• Why do airplanes seem louder when it’s super cold outside?

It’s not your imagination. If you’ve been startled by the loud rumbling of a plane overhead this week, it’s because it’s actually louder.

Sound travels further in dense cold air. And because background noise is lower during the winter, the sound of a plane overhead can sound louder, said Steve Orfield of Orfield Laboratories, which analyzes acoustics and other environmental factors. Orfield, who has evaluated airport noise for cities and companies and lives near the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, said airplanes could also be louder because the plane’s engines are working harder in the cold air. That can also be the case on a humid summer day, so you can’t blame winter.

• Why is it hard to breathe extremely cold air?

William Roberts, a U sports medicine doctor, explained to Runner’s World that the burning sensation when you’re breathing in cold air is due to the combination of heat and water occurring in cold air, which is very dry.

“For most people, this sensation goes away after a few breaths,” he wrote, adding that cold air doesn’t harm your lungs but can trigger a bronchospasm attack for someone with asthma.

Gov. Tim Walz, top, reads a book to children at People Helping People, a shelter for families experiencing homelessness amid extreme cold weather conditions, on Tuesday in Minneapolis. With him was Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, right.

• Why didn’t Gov. Tim Walz call off school?

Canceling school statewide in Minnesota because of the cold is extremely rare. Gov. Arne Carlson made front-page news on Jan. 18, 1994 when he canceled classes in all public K-12 schools after windchills in some areas plunged to 80 degrees below zero under the measure used at the time (the formula has since been changed).

Carlson called off classes again on Feb. 2, 1996 — the day the state recorded its all-time low temperature of 60 below zero near Tower, Minn., and the Twin Cities dropped to 32 below. Carlson canceled schools for a third time on Jan. 16, 1997. At the time, some Minnesotans complained that local school officials, not the governor, should make that call.

On Jan. 6, 2014, Gov. Mark Dayton canceled classes statewide after windchills plunged to 50 below in some areas of the state.

Walz said this week that he was allowing local school districts to make their own decisions about whether to hold classes.

“One of the things I’m concerned about is when you close a school, sometimes that is the place of warmth and food that is not available elsewhere,” Walz said, adding that local officials often know best what’s right for their students.

• Are these temps enough to kill the Japanese beetle larvae sleeping in my yard?

The deep freeze will likely kill many invasive emerald ash borer larvae, which have been chewing through the state’s ash trees. Research after the last polar vortex in 2014, when temperatures reached 20 below, showed that 60 to 70 percent of the ash borers died, said Jeff Hahn, an extension entomologist at the University of Minnesota. The death rate will be greater at 30 below — perhaps up to 90 percent.

But the Japanese beetle larva overwinters in the ground where it never gets much below freezing, not in trees. That means that it will be largely unaffected by the cold, turning into the winged beetles that shred roses and apple trees. The only way the beetles could be killed off by Mother Nature is in a drought, unable to live without moisture.

Staff writer Glenn Howatt contributed to this report.