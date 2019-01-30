Minnesota effectively ground to a halt Tuesday as the coldest temperatures in a generation forced the state into the deep freeze.

Windchills plunged to 50-below in some areas, more severe conditions than those at the South Pole this week, with Wednesday shaping up to potentially be worse. As the extraordinary weather manifested itself in frostbite cases at local hospitals, stalled cars and broken furnaces, grocery stores, museums and many other businesses shut their doors, while prep sports events and Capitol hearings were postponed.

Even the Postal Service, which boasts of delivery in all weathers in its motto, cried uncle and canceled mail delivery for Wednesday.

In some cases there was no stopping business as usual, such as the three steaming newborn calves born at Chris Schueler’s dairy farm outside Wilmar. Time was of the essence to towel-dry the calves, — fresh from a 100-degree womb — and hurry them to a warming area in a tractor bucket, lined with paper to prevent sticking.

“The cow literally can’t lick them off quick enough before they get cold,” Schueler said.

The frigid conditions can quickly take a similar toll on people. Regions Hospital and Hennepin Healthcare have together seen more than 40 frostbite cases since last Friday.

Dr. Andie Rowland-Fisher, an emergency physician at HCMC, said the first sign of frostbite is pain in exposed areas, followed by numbness or tingling — then eventually no feeling at all. It can set in within minutes in the temperatures expected Wednesday, she said.

“If you think that you are getting frostbit … get in and get checked out because the treatments are time sensitive,” Rowland-Fisher said.

Rochester police also confirmed Tuesday a death linked to the cold wave, citing hypothermia as the likely cause based on preliminary autopsy results on Ali Gombo, a 22-year-old man who died early Sunday. Authorities said Gombo was discovered on the back deck of his sister’s home — where he had been living — after being dropped off there without keys.

Bugs and boilers

The deep freeze extended well beyond the state's borders, stretching its icy grip across a wide swath of the country from Montana to New York.

Mark Seeley, a University of Minnesota climatologist, pointed out the depth of the cold by contrasting the state's windchills with those expected at the South Pole this week, which are in the -20s to -30s.

But for all its severity, the cold could also do some good before it leaves. The freeze will likely kill many invasive emerald ash borer now chewing through the state’s ash trees.

Research after the last polar vortex in 2014, when temperatures reached 20-below, showed that 60 to 70 percent of the ash borers died, said Jeff Hahn, an extension entomologist at the University of Minnesota. The death rate will be greater at 30-below — perhaps up to 90 percent.

“They’re not all going to die. We’re not quite that lucky,” Hahn said. “Hopefully we’ll see maybe a bit of a downturn for a year or so from them.”

Japanese beetles, on the other hand, are more likely to tough out the cold since they spend the winter as grubs underground beneath insulating snow, Hahn said.

The cold Tuesday was powerful enough to snuff out some furnaces and water heaters around the metro. Zach Erickson, owner of Erickson Plumbing, Heating & Cooling in Blaine, said calls about no heat were climbing.

Erickson said the outage is often due to an exhaust freezing over with ice.

“When the weather gets this cold it causes issues that aren’t normal,” Erickson said. “Basically just … any kind of condensation getting out of the building just — poof — turns to ice.”

A more perilous situation -- large power outages -- surfaced briefly Tuesday night, with Xcel Energy reported about 6,600 people without power in the south metro. The utility blamed an equipment failure.

No state of emergency

While Michigan and Wisconsin have issued a state of emergency due to the cold, Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday he does not have a similar plan. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has also activated the Wisconsin National Guard to help local responders as needed.

Walz said he has asked local government leaders to stay in touch with state officials and let them know if they need assistance.

“At this point in time we don’t feel there’s any change or any need to do that. And we’re still getting that feedback ... It’s constantly coming in and every two hours I’m being updated on if there’s been any asks. At this point in time, no local officials have asked for that,” he said.

Walz is allowing local school districts to make their own decisions about whether to hold classes.

“One of the things I’m concerned about is when you close a school, sometimes that is the place of warmth and food that is not available elsewhere,” Walz said, adding that local officials often know best what’s right for their students.

Other precautions to keep people safe were outlined by Eric Waage, Hennepin County’s Director of Emergency Management, in a presentation to the Hennepin County Board Tuesday.

Waage said Metro Transit stations will remain open all night and bus and light rail riders will be able to stay on beyond their stops. Ambulances have put outdoor calls as a priority, he said, and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office has increased patrols to check for people who might be stuck outdoors or living in vehicles. Fire departments are on high alert for calls about stalled vehicles.

There hasn’t been a surge in electricity use due to increased heating needs, he added. Utility companies have asked their larger customers to use reserve oil supplies instead of gas, which is being used by smaller residential customers.

He said the county has had several water main breaks, and they expect more to come as the temperatures continue to drop. The county has partnered with Twin Cities Public Television to run weather safety messages in several languages.

Amy Disselkamp, left, got a helping hand from friend Christian Calabrese with jumping her car off of Hennepin Avenue on Tuesday.

Some cities like St. Louis Park canceled garbage pickup, but in Minneapolis it is carried on as normal — with extra crews to allow people to warm up.

“This is a day-certain service that our residents expect to happen,” said Minneapolis Public Works Director Robin Hutcheson.

Staff Writers Jessie Van Berkel, Paul Walsh, David Chanen, and Matt McKinney contributed to this report.