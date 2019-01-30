You asked, we answered
Schools, mail put on ice amid Minnesota's statewide deep freeze
Residents just beyond Twin Cities are being urged by Xcel Energy to lower thermostats to 60. Utility points to "significant strain" on natural gas system due to extreme cold.
Ramsey County Board commits to rebuilding Vadnais Sports Center dome
Ramsey County to replace collapsed structure at Vadnais Sports Center.
What's closed today due to the extreme cold
What's closed today due to the extreme cold: U.S. Postal Service mail delivery Most Minnesota school districts University of Minnesota and other local colleges…
Police undertrained and overwhelmed by rape cases in Minnesota
Inadequate training for police who investigate sexual assaults, along with poor staffing and high turnover, plagues many police departments across the state – resulting in fewer charges against suspected offenders.