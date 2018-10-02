A warrant has now been issued for the arrest of a woman suspected of kidnapping her children over the weekend.

Authorities say Izetta Cooley is on the run with at least three of her children in defiance of a court order while her husband is in jail on a murder charge.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find Cooley, 39, and 10-year-old Mateo, 11-year-old Mollycia and 16-year-old Morgan. Authorities “strongly suspect” that two other Cooley children, Mojo, 13, and Marco, 17, are with their mother, said Sgt. Steve Sandvik of the Sheriff’s Office, though they haven’t been seen with her.

The children were last seen in Rose Creek, southeast of Austin, about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office said. They are believed to be traveling in a black 2007 Suzuki XL7 with Minnesota license plate 103 WJC.

Izetta Cooley is American Indian, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 180 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. She lives in Moorhead, but authorities say they are unsure of her destination.

Mojo Cooley, 13, in a photo provided by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. ORG XMIT: EiTH6pnKWSOzKOrWFugl

Investigators believe they could be in Minnesota, North Dakota or South Dakota. And it’s possible they are not all together, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which announced the warrant on Monday.

Anyone with information about their location is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 1-507-437-9400 or call 911.

