A mother is on the run with her three children in defiance of a court order, and her husband is in jail on a murder charge, authorities in southern Minnesota said Sunday.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find Izetta Cooley, 39, and 10-year-old Mateo, 11-year-old Mollycia and 17-year-old Marco.

The mother “is court-ordered not to have contact with the children [and] came to the residence they were staying at and took them,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office read. “Because of recent events, authorities are concerned for their welfare.”

Cooley’s husband, Miguel J. Cooley Sr., 44, is in the Mower County jail on a murder charge. Cooley, of Moorhead, fatally shot a 20-year-old man sitting on a curb outside a McDonald’s restaurant on Main Avenue in Moorhead, according to the Clay County Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said jealousy appears to be the motive for the shooting on Sept. 23, given that a phone number belonging to Izetta Cooley was found in the bedroom of the shooting victim, 20-year-old Gabriel Perez.

The children were last seen in Rose Creek, southeast of Austin, about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office said. They are believed to be traveling in a black 2007 Suzuki XL7 with Minnesota license plate 103 WJC.

Izetta Cooley

Izetta Cooley is American Indian, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 180 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. Her residence is in Moorhead, but authorities say they are unsure of her destination.

Anyone with information about their location is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 1-507-437-9400 or 911.