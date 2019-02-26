Minnesota should borrow nearly $1.3 billion to improve housing, transportation, university buildings and other infrastructure, Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday.

State lawmakers typically pass large infrastructure borrowing packages in even-numbered years, and Republican legislators say Minnesota should stick to that tradition. But Walz’s administration has argued that with relatively low interest rates and high needs, the state should strike a different path this year.

Walz wants to use state-backed borrowing to spend $345 million on transportation and transit and $300 million on higher education, evenly divided between the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State systems.

“By maximizing the life of facilities that serve students, faculty and staff systemwide, the bonding bill will keep the state at the forefront of emerging knowledge and educate the leaders of tomorrow,” Walz said last week as he rolled out his budget.

The governor also wants to put nearly $57 million toward public safety and Department of Corrections facilities, and $150 million toward housing.

He purposefully debuted his public works borrowing plan Tuesday at Fort Snelling’s Upper Post Veterans Community. The state helped fund the affordable housing complex that aims to combat veteran homelessness. Walz has made housing a priority in the first couple months of his term, often mentioning “homework starts with home” and that a home boosts families’ education results and health.

Republicans have already raised concerns with the amount of spending in Walz’s budget and the size of the $1.3 billion bonding bill he proposed.

“That’s a good bonding bill for next year,” Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, said of the proposal.

Gazelka noted that the last budget forecast state officials released in November assumed lawmakers would authorize a $265 million public works borrowing package in 2019. The forecast anticipated a $755 million bonding bill in 2020.

Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, took a tougher stance Monday at a House Ways and Means Committee hearing.

“There’s not going to be a bonding bill this year. You don’t need to have a news conference, this is not a bonding year. Next year is a bonding year,” Garofalo said.

Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans, who was presenting at the meeting, noted that in recent decades such bills have become an almost annual routine. With bonding bills, the state leverages its debt capacity to fund construction projects. Minnesota has been paying off bonds on a regular basis, Frans said, and has maintained a moderate debt and is below its debt capacity.

“The question is do we have asset preservation needs?” Frans said. “Do we have opportunities to expand and enhance what we can do for Minnesotans?”