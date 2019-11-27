Voters in northeast Minneapolis will head to the polls on Feb. 4 to elect a new state representative to replace late DFL Rep. Diane Loeffler.

Loeffler, a Minneapolis Democrat, died of cancer earlier this month. The eight-term legislator was 66.

The special election for House District 60A, one of two open state legislative seats heading into the new year, was announced by Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday. A special primary election will be held on Jan. 21 if multiple candidates seek party nominations. Walz’s office said in a statement that the primary date was meant to accommodate college students living in the district, who return to the University of Minnesota for the spring semester that day.

A special election in a House district northwest of the Twin Cities also is scheduled for Feb. 4. Republican Rep. Nick Zerwas, first elected in 2012, announced this week that he plans to resign Dec. 6. The Elk River Republican said he wanted to focus on his family and a private sector career following a recent surgery related to a lifelong heart condition. A primary for that seat, House District 30A, could be held Jan. 14.

The Legislature reconvenes in St. Paul on Feb. 11.