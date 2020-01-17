Minnesotans cast some of the first ballots of the presidential election Friday, as early absentee voting began ahead of the state’s March 3 primary.

The opportunity motivated some Minnesotans to go to great lengths in hopes of being one of the first voters to cast a ballot for president. Davis Senseman, an Elizabeth Warren supporter from Minneapolis, spent the night with friends in a rented RV in the parking lot outside of the Minneapolis Early Voting Center.

“I was talking with my 11-year-old and I said, ‘Should I try to be the first voter in the nation, in the whole United States?’ ” Senseman said. “He said, ‘Well, yeah, absolutely you should.’ ”

The opening of the polls in Minnesota’s first presidential primary since 1992 comes weeks before Iowa and New Hampshire hold their first-in-the-nation contests. Some states, including New Hampshire, have already started accepting absentee ballots for voters who can’t make it out on the actual Election Day. Votes here won’t be counted until after the polls close March 3. But Minnesota’s election calendar means the state can “confidently say we’ll be the first state in the country to open up the presidential contest to all eligible voters,” according to Secretary of State Steve Simon.

With 15 candidates, including Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar, on the Democratic ballot, some early voters said they wanted to turn out early to help generate energy for their pick.

“There’s some kind of special magic to the idea of getting to be one of the first people to cast your vote,” said Michael Walstad, a Warren supporter planning to vote in St. Paul Friday morning. “I thought it would be kind of fun, to go make a tweet out of it or something, and have an opportunity to show my support and do it in a loud fashion.”

A number of campaigns planned events to mark the start of voting. U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is hosting two events boosting Bernie Sanders’ bid, while Klobuchar will headline an evening rally at First Avenue. Organizers with Trump Victory plan to spend Saturday registering and mobilizing voters across Minnesota.