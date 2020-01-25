Memorial services for the late Minnesota civil rights activist Ron Edwards have been scheduled.

Edwards, 81, died Tuesday in New Hope.

Edwards will lie in state at Estes Funeral Home, 2201 N. Plymouth Av. in Minneapolis, from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

A visitation is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home, where there will be a program and speakers.

A second visitation will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Shiloh Temple International Ministries, 1201 W. Broadway in Minneapolis, with services at 11 a.m.

Correction: A previous version misstated the schedule.