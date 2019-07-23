The Vikings begin training camp in full on Friday, where there is no shortage of intrigue for the 2019 team. Bot on Tuesday, the rookies reported to the Eagan practice facility, giving them a chance to keep learning about what will be expected in their transition from college standout to NFL hopeful.

Coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman focused on the first-year players when they met with the media:

Video (01:46): Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer talked to the press on the first day of training camp.

Video (03:12): Vikings general manager Rick Spielman talked to the press as rookies and quarterbacks began their first practice of training camp Tuesday.

In addition, the Star Tribune's Access Vikings squad weighed in with some of its thoughts about what's ahead for the Vikings:

