The Vikings will need a new punt returner for Sunday’s game in Chicago, and they might be in the market for another healthy receiver.

Receiver Chad Beebe tore ligaments in his right ankle while blocking for tight end Irv Smith during Sunday’s game with the Raiders, according to an NFL source. Beebe is not planning to have surgery for now, the source said; the Vikings plan to re-evaluate him in a week.

But with Beebe seemingly out for at least several weeks, the Vikings have only three healthy receivers on their active roster (Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Bisi Johnson), and will have to find a return man to replace Beebe.

Coach Mike Zimmer suggested after Sunday’s game the Vikings might be looking for a return man, anyway, after Beebe muffed a punt for the second straight game. Mike Hughes could return to the role if the Vikings feel good about the health of his surgically-repaired left knee, a week after Hughes returned for the first time since his injury last October.

And while it remains to be seen whether the team has any interest in a reunion with Marcus Sherels — the Vikings’ record-holder for punt return touchdowns — a source said the 31-year-old is healthy and ready to return to action after reaching an injury settlement with the Saints at the end of the preseason.

The Vikings currently have three receivers on their practice squad (Dillon Mitchell, Davion Davis and Alexander Hollins), and are believed to be exploring their options on the veteran market, as well. They could also get a boost from their tight ends; second-round pick Irv Smith was their leading receiver on Sunday, and has lined up in the slot on a handful of occasions this season.