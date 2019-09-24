The Vikings reunited with another former player Tuesday while placing receiver Chad Beebe on injured reserve. Marcus Sherels, the Vikings’ all-time leading punt returner, re-signed and will resume the role he first earned in 2011 as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota.

Sherels was available after agreeing to an injury settlement with the New Orleans Saints, who signed the 31-year-old cornerback in free agency this spring. Sherels is now healthy, according to a league source, and ready to return punts again for the Vikings.

He’ll replace Beebe, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after an MRI revealed he tore multiple ligaments in his ankle Sunday against the Raiders. He’ll need to sit out a minimum of eight weeks.

The Vikings return now to the Rochester, Minn., native after initially choosing to move on from Sherels this spring before his 10th NFL season. Sherels has 2,447 punt return yards and five touchdowns for the Vikings with just eight fumbles in 231 returns.

The Vikings also re-signed Laquon Treadwell, giving the offense a fourth receiver without Beebe in the lineup. The return of Treadwell — who caught 56 passes for 517 yards in three seasons — gives the Vikings another receiver who knows their playbook.

The team waived linebacker Devante Downs, a 2018 seventh-round pick, to make room for the additions to the 53-man roster.