The San Francisco 49ers’ 37-20 win in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game over the Green Bay Packers is sending at least one Vikings player to the Pro Bowl.

Because 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk — the only player at his position to see more snaps than Vikings fullback C.J. Ham in 2019 — will be preparing for the Super Bowl in Miami, Ham has been named to his first all-star game as an alternate, according to his agency IFA.

And Just like that @cjham28 is in the Pro Bowl. Right where he should have been all along. Let's Go! @TeamIFA — Blake Baratz (@blakebaratz) January 20, 2020

Ham, the Duluth Denfeld graduate, is the fourth Vikings player to make the Pro Bowl, joining defensive end Danielle Hunter, safety Harrison Smith and running back Dalvin Cook.

He played a career-high 359 snaps while lead blocking for the NFL’s sixth-ranked rushing attack. Ham, a special teams mainstay, earned a pivotal role on offense under Gary Kubiak and Kevin Stefanski, which is unlikely to change in 2020 as Mike Zimmer has said he wants the same system despite Stefanski’s exit to Cleveland.

This year’s Pro Bowl is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday in Orlando.

Ham was a second Pro Bowl alternate after the 2018 season.