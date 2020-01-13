Vikings coach Mike Zimmer will be searching for two new coordinators, but said Monday morning he's hoping for continuity in both his offense and defense.

The Vikings' season ended Saturday in an NFC divisional playoff loss to San Francisco.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski left Sunday to become head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

Defensive coordinator George Edwards, who has been with Zimmer for all six of his seasons in Minnesota, will not be rehired after his contract expired. "A situation that's probably for the best," Zimmer said.

Zimmer said he would resist to urge to do player evaluations quickly because "it's too emotional" right after a playoff loss, but would step away for a while before meeting with his staff and talking about personnel.

He didn't provide a time frame for hiring coordinators.

Zimmer's contract runs through 2020. When asked about an extension, he said, "I love these players, this organization. The owners have been outstanding to me. So I believe that there will be conversations in the near future and whatever happens I'm happy with it.''

Former NFL head coach and coordinator Gary Kubiak is already in the building as a Vikings offensive coach.

The Vikings offense will retain the same system, Zimmer said, adding he doesn't want a new playbook in April.

Zimmer takes direct charge of the team's defense, which is aging, and he acknowledged there could be changes on that side of the line.

"At the end of the day, it's a young man's game," he said.

•No Vikings players should require offseason surgery, Zimmer said. Cornerback Mike Hughes ended the season on the sidelines because of a neck injury.