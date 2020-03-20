Another former Vikings defensive back will not be returning in 2020.

Safety Andrew Sendejo agreed to a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns on Friday morning. The deal is worth up to $2.25 million, according to NFL Media. The longtime special teams ace and four-year Vikings starter will rejoin familiar faces in Cleveland, including Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

Sendejo, 32, is leaving the Vikings for the second time after the team moved on from him last offseason. He signed with the Eagles and was cut after nine games so Philadelphia could recoup a compensatory draft pick.

The Vikings then re-signed Sendejo, who appeared in eight games, including two playoff games. Due to injuries at cornerback, Sendejo defended the slot against the Saints and 49ers in the postseason.

The signing further solidifies the Browns’ situation at safety, which included an agreement with former Raiders safety Karl Joseph on Thursday — meaning the Vikings likely have one fewer suitor in a possible trade with franchise-tagged safety Anthony Harris.

A reunion — at the right price — would’ve made sense for Sendejo and the Vikings secondary, which needs safety depth with just Harrison Smith and Harris currently in the fold. But Sendejo agreed in Cleveland for about $1 million more than what would’ve been his veteran minimum salary.